Graviocoin Price Hits $0.0002 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $17,884.50 and $434.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00252003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00037355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00086028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.01526026 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00156102 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

