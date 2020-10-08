Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AJX. TheStreet upgraded Great Ajax from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Great Ajax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 39.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Great Ajax by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Great Ajax by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Great Ajax by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Great Ajax by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 150,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

