Green & Smart (LON:GSH) Stock Price Up 11,300%

Green & Smart Holdings Plc (LON:GSH) shares rose 11,300% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.85 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04). Approximately 8,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 57,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.43.

Green & Smart Company Profile (LON:GSH)

Green & Smart Holdings PLC, an investment holding company, operates in the renewable energy sector in Malaysia. It is involved in the research and development activities; provision of professional engineering consultancy, and process design services in the area of industrial biotechnology, pollution control, and renewable energy; engineering, procurement, and construction of various waste water treatment plants/systems; and development, commercialization, operation, and maintenance of biogas power plants.

