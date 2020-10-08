Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L) (LON:GRP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L) (LON:GRP)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.24 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02). Approximately 592,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 468,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and a P/E ratio of 34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69.

About Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L) (LON:GRP)

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms. It operates wind farms with an aggregate capacity of 251 megawatts in Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. Greencoat Renewables PLC is a subsidiary of BRI Wind Farms 3 Limited.

