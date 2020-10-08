Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Greenlane posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Greenlane in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

GNLN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.26. 3,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,928. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $218.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $138,633.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,081.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam Schoenfeld sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $53,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,941 shares of company stock worth $571,968. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 54.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 83.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 60,463 shares during the period. Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 28.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 57.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 105,215 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

