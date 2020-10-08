Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) to report sales of $33.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.10 million and the lowest is $33.80 million. Greenlane posted sales of $44.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $136.60 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $171.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on GNLN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Greenlane in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

GNLN stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.26. 3,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,928. Greenlane has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $218.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $145,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,081.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 13,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $33,330.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,699.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,941 shares of company stock valued at $571,968. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Greenlane by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,463 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 105,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

