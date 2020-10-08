GreenMed Hits Market Cap of $2,288.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar. GreenMed has a total market cap of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $513.51 or 0.04712186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056290 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00031729 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed (CRYPTO:GRMD) is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

