Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.40-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.51. Group 1 Automotive also updated its Q3 guidance to $6.40-.6.80 EPS.

GPI opened at $124.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $128.06.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.11.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $261,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,517 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

