Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-.6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.48. Group 1 Automotive also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.40-6.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.11.

Shares of GPI opened at $124.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.32. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $128.06.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $261,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,517. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

