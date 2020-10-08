Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Issue $0.31 Annual Dividend

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) declared an annual dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3067 per share by the bank on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has raised its dividend payment by 276.2% over the last three years.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $430.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GGAL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.