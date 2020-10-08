Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.80 EPS

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON HWG opened at GBX 92.31 ($1.21) on Thursday. Harworth Group has a 1-year low of GBX 83.66 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 160.23 ($2.09). The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.57. The firm has a market cap of $283.70 million and a PE ratio of 11.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In related news, insider Angela Bromfield bought 22,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £19,750.88 ($25,808.02).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Harworth Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

