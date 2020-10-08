Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.80 EPS

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:HWG opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $283.70 million and a P/E ratio of 11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99. Harworth Group has a 12-month low of GBX 83.66 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 160.23 ($2.09). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 98.57.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In related news, insider Angela Bromfield bought 22,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £19,750.88 ($25,808.02).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Harworth Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.