Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€280.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Baader Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €251.47 ($295.85).

FRA ADS opened at €277.10 ($326.00) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €269.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €237.56. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

