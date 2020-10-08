Head-To-Head Comparison: Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) and Intuitive Surgical (NYSE:ISRG)

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Intuitive Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech $46.67 million 4.48 $3.00 million $0.23 66.96 Intuitive Surgical $4.48 billion 18.95 $1.38 billion $9.95 72.87

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Pro Tech. Alpha Pro Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuitive Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpha Pro Tech and Intuitive Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Intuitive Surgical 3 9 13 0 2.40

Intuitive Surgical has a consensus price target of $684.48, suggesting a potential downside of 5.59%. Given Intuitive Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intuitive Surgical is more favorable than Alpha Pro Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Intuitive Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech 18.52% 32.11% 26.00% Intuitive Surgical 26.07% 13.62% 11.69%

Risk & Volatility

Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Alpha Pro Tech on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as house wrap, synthetic roof underlayment, and other woven materials. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoecovers, bouffant caps, gowns, coveralls, lab coats, hoods, and frocks, as well as face masks and face shields. The company provides its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; pharmaceutical markets; and building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. It also manufactures EndoWrist instruments, such as forceps, scissors, electrocautery tools, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, the company offers EndoWrist Stapler, a wristed stapling instrument for resection, transection, and creation of anastomoses; and EndoWrist One Vessel Sealers that are wristed single-use instruments for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, it provides da Vinci Single-Site, a set of non-wristed and wristed instruments and accessories that allow da Vinci Surgical Systems to work through a single incision. Additionally, the company sells various accessories comprising sterile drapes for ensuring sterile field during surgery; and vision products that include replacement 3D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci Surgical System. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

