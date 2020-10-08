Head-To-Head Contrast: Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV) vs. Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) and Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Standard Ventures has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intrepid Potash and Gold Standard Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrepid Potash $220.07 million 0.59 $13.63 million $1.00 9.80 Gold Standard Ventures N/A N/A -$7.32 million ($0.03) -25.10

Intrepid Potash has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Standard Ventures. Gold Standard Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intrepid Potash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Intrepid Potash and Gold Standard Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrepid Potash 1 0 0 0 1.00 Gold Standard Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus price target of $0.60, indicating a potential downside of 93.88%. Gold Standard Ventures has a consensus price target of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 46.08%. Given Gold Standard Ventures’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Standard Ventures is more favorable than Intrepid Potash.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Gold Standard Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intrepid Potash and Gold Standard Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrepid Potash -6.84% -2.05% -1.52% Gold Standard Ventures N/A -1.67% -1.64%

Summary

Intrepid Potash beats Gold Standard Ventures on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market. The Trio segment provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. The Oilfield Solutions segment sells water for use in the oil and gas services industry; and offers potassium chloride real-time mixing services on location for hydraulic fracturing operations and trucking services. The company offers salt for use in animal feeds, industrial applications, pool salts, and treatment of roads and walkways; magnesium chloride for use in the deicing and dedusting of roads; brines for well development and completion applications in the oil and gas industry; and metal recovery salt, a combination of potash and salt to enhance the recovery of aluminum in the aluminum recycling processing facilities. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada. It owns or has an option on the ownership of approximately 29,941 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented mineral lode; and approximately 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights varies from 49.2% to 100%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.