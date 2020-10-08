Head to Head Survey: Goodrich Petroleum (NYSE:GDP) versus Painted Pony Energy (NYSE:PDPYF)

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSE:GDP) and Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Goodrich Petroleum and Painted Pony Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodrich Petroleum 0 1 0 0 2.00 Painted Pony Energy 1 5 2 0 2.13

Painted Pony Energy has a consensus target price of $0.78, suggesting a potential upside of 49.95%. Given Painted Pony Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Painted Pony Energy is more favorable than Goodrich Petroleum.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Goodrich Petroleum and Painted Pony Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodrich Petroleum $127.91 million 0.83 $13.29 million $0.70 12.01 Painted Pony Energy $228.15 million 0.37 -$175.48 million N/A N/A

Goodrich Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Painted Pony Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Goodrich Petroleum and Painted Pony Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodrich Petroleum -10.49% 1.91% 0.67% Painted Pony Energy -196.11% -7.50% -3.77%

Volatility & Risk

Goodrich Petroleum has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Painted Pony Energy has a beta of 3.98, indicating that its stock price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Goodrich Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Goodrich Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Goodrich Petroleum beats Painted Pony Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 176 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 37 fields in seven states of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 517 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 510 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 1.1 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in British Columbia, Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Painted Pony Energy Ltd. in May 2017. Painted Pony Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

