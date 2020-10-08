Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund (LON:HMSF) Trading Down 1.4%

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Ltd (LON:HMSF) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.70). 36,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,760% from the average session volume of 949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 million and a PE ratio of -51.75.

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Company Profile (LON:HMSF)

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Limited, formerly BlueCrest AllBlue Fund Limited, is an investment company. The Funds’ investment objective is to seek to provide consistent returns with low volatility through an investment policy of investing substantially all of its assets in the Highbridge multi strategy fund (the Underlying Fund) or any successor vehicle of the Underlying Fund.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.