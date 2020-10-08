Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $239.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.10 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.07-0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIMX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.21.

HIMX stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

