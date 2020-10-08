Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Rockland Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.94.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $282.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,021. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.11 and its 200-day moving average is $246.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

