Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Home Depot by 51.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.94.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $284.49. 93,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,021. The firm has a market cap of $304.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.05. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

