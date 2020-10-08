HSBC Begins Coverage on IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IWG currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of IWGFF opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54. IWG has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $5.90.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

