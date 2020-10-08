I/O Coin Price Hits $0.0707 on Major Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0707 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $1,424.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00613181 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005382 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00035392 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $349.15 or 0.03205934 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,441,468 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

