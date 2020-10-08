ICON (ICX) Market Cap Hits $216.75 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00003499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DragonEX, ABCC and Huobi. ICON has a market capitalization of $216.75 million and $20.04 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00252292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00037525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00086964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.01522987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00019467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000672 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,738,392 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, DragonEX, Upbit, OKEx, OOOBTC, IDEX, Binance, Gate.io, Allbit, HitBTC, COSS, Hotbit, Huobi, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Rfinex and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

