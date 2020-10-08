iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Down 0.5%

iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.52. 445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $405,000.

