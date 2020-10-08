Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.58 and last traded at $28.58. 876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 47,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAPR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 18.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth $66,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 18.6% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.