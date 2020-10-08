Insider Buying: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Major Shareholder Buys $2,897,774.60 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 40,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,774.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 5th, Clifford Sosin bought 2,384 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.46 per share, for a total transaction of $172,744.64.
- On Monday, August 10th, Clifford Sosin purchased 47,100 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $3,306,891.00.
- On Friday, August 7th, Clifford Sosin purchased 92,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.47 per share, with a total value of $6,115,240.00.
- On Wednesday, August 5th, Clifford Sosin acquired 145,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.79 per share, with a total value of $9,249,550.00.
CDLX stock opened at $75.90 on Thursday. Cardlytics Inc has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 2.34.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,951,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,815,000 after purchasing an additional 212,351 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 56.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 808,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 19.6% during the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 544,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 89,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.43.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
