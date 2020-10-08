Insider Buying: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Major Shareholder Buys $2,897,774.60 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 40,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,774.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, October 5th, Clifford Sosin bought 2,384 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.46 per share, for a total transaction of $172,744.64.

On Monday, August 10th, Clifford Sosin purchased 47,100 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $3,306,891.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Clifford Sosin purchased 92,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.47 per share, with a total value of $6,115,240.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Clifford Sosin acquired 145,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.79 per share, with a total value of $9,249,550.00.

CDLX stock opened at $75.90 on Thursday. Cardlytics Inc has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 2.34.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,951,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,815,000 after purchasing an additional 212,351 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 56.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 808,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 19.6% during the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 544,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 89,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.43.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

