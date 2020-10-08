Insider Buying: MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) Insider Purchases A$15,394,540.20 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay purchased 5,920,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,394,540.20 ($10,996,100.14).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is A$3.10.

Get MFF Capital Investments alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.