Insider Selling: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Sells $220,559.10 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,605 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $220,559.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,859,181.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $133.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.26. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.20 and a 12 month high of $173.56.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $454,922,000 after acquiring an additional 580,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $372,176,000 after acquiring an additional 541,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 26.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,260 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $294,885,000 after acquiring an additional 438,753 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 66.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 814,091 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 778.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,531,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $135,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.