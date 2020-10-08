Insider Selling: Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Director Sells 256 Shares of Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.79. 10,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,918. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $2,518,000. AXA boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 136,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 91.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $4,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
