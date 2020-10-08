Insider Selling: Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Director Sells 256 Shares of Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.79. 10,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,918. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $2,518,000. AXA boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 136,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 91.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $4,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

