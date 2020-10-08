Insider Selling: MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $400,200.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Karen Seaberg sold 6,864 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $287,395.68.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 7,206 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $282,475.20.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $362,900.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Karen Seaberg sold 7,661 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $271,812.28.

On Monday, August 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $354,100.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Karen Seaberg sold 13,589 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $482,817.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $40.58 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $686.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 15.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 47.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

