Insights Network Reaches One Day Volume of $400.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $9.41 million and $400.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00019977 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $515.42 or 0.04713661 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00056114 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00031701 BTC.

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 281,574,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.