Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC) Issues Earnings Results

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.84 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of IHC opened at GBX 69.95 ($0.91) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 million and a P/E ratio of 32.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.42. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 89.99 ($1.18).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th.

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as Unique+ CFM, a wireless electroencephalography monitoring device; a nasal continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP) device for treating infants, as well as a range of breathing circuits under the Inspire nCPAP name; inspiration air/oxygen blenders; and Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming used in initial stabilization of preterm infants.

