Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Cut to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $104.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IBP. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Installed Building Products to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.31.

IBP opened at $110.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.61 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $328,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,479.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $110,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 634,144 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,545. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

