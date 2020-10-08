Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,932,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

