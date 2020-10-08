International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum bought 1,042,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $1,459,081.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,867 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.