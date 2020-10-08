Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $143.82 and last traded at $143.82. Approximately 280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.96.

About Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:TSUSF)

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. Its drugstores offer medicines and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and diet goods. The company operates approximately 1,600 stores. It also sells products through mail order and online shops. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.