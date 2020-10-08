Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.36 and last traded at $47.36. 3,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 10,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRE)

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

