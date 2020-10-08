Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Trading Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) shares fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.56. 2,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

