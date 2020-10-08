Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.81. 14,489 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 4,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

