Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Larson Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 882.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 5.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $281.43. 1,390,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,438,133. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

