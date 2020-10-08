Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.04 and last traded at $27.04. 7,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 16,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

