Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MannKind (MNKD)

10/7/2020 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company's lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company's dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company's MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. "

10/6/2020 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2020 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/30/2020 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/29/2020 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2020 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/13/2020 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 54,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,538. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $433.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.11.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 144,362 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

