ION Tops One Day Trading Volume of $556.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. ION has a market cap of $293,051.12 and approximately $556.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ION has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005372 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011706 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,451,578 coins and its circulating supply is 13,551,578 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.