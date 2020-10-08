iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) Shares Up 1.4%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.20 and last traded at $45.79. 2,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC owned approximately 11.08% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

