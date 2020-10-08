iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMBS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 520,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,585,000 after acquiring an additional 274,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,686,000 after acquiring an additional 98,071 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 296,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,973 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CMBS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.40. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,674. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.