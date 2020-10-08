iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000.

EFA traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.14. 901,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,019,809. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

