iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.26. 44,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,537. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $146.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.78.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

