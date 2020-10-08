iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Increased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 21,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $220.79. The stock had a trading volume of 27,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,048. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $234.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.