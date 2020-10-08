iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:AMCA) Trading 3% Higher

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:AMCA)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $28.47. 399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.