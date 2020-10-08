iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Howard Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,619,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,409,000 after purchasing an additional 456,700 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,394,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,915,000 after purchasing an additional 612,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,240,000 after purchasing an additional 220,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,203,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,554,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.